WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:36:45 2023-01-25 pm EST
80.54 USD   +0.51%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.01% to Settle at $86.12 -- Data Talk

01/25/2023 | 03:14pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost one cent per barrel, or 0.01% to $86.12 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $2.07 or 2.35% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Off 32.71% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.17% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 4.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.35% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 10.64% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.05% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.00 cents or 0.24%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.07% 86.41 Delayed Quote.2.49%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.07% 733.5328 Real-time Quote.0.40%
WTI 0.51% 80.544 Delayed Quote.1.43%
