Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.03% to Settle at $92.38 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost three cents per barrel, or 0.03% to $92.38 today

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 27.82% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.14% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 9.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 16.97% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.76% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.03%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.60 or 18.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1511ET