Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/12 03:04:43 pm EDT
104.88 USD   -0.87%
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.06% to Settle at $107.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.7917 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.89% to Settle at $3.9161 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.06% to Settle at $107.45 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 03:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost six cents per barrel, or 0.06% to $107.45 today


--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 16.04% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 65.03% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 60.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.44% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.67 or 38.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1507ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.13% 107.52 Delayed Quote.29.75%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.08% 904.6819 Real-time Quote.36.77%
WTI 0.41% 104.881 Delayed Quote.29.86%
All news about WTI
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.06% to Settle at $107.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.7917 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.89% to Settle at $3.9161 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.40% to Settle at $106.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pWTI Oil Edges Higher on Competing Demand Forecasts; US Dollar Rises to the Highest Sinc..
MT
02:43pEni Reportedly Prepared to Make Gazprom Payment This Month
MT
02:40pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$0.42; Settles at US$106.13 per Barrel
MT
02:26pBP wins shareholder support for climate strategy
RE
02:17pApple No Longer World's Most Valuable Company as Aramco Surpasses in Market Cap
MT
01:46pUS Producer Annual Inflation Tops Estimates for April
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish