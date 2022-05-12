Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.06% to Settle at $107.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost six cents per barrel, or 0.06% to $107.45 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 16.04% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 65.03% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 60.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.04% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 36.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.44% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.73%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.67 or 38.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1507ET