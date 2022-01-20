Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.07% to Settle at $88.38 -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost six cents per barrel, or 0.07% to $88.38 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 0.07% from its 52-week high of $88.44 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 59.50% from its 52-week low of $55.41 hit Friday, Jan. 22, 2021

--Rose 57.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.07% from its 2022 settlement high of $88.44 hit Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

--Up 11.90% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.50% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 13.63%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.60 or 13.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1518ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.07% 87.66 Delayed Quote.13.65%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.64% 744.0859 Delayed Quote.11.91%
WTI 0.01% 84.921 Delayed Quote.12.73%
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish