Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:32 2022-11-24 pm EST
77.94 USD   +0.56%
03:44pGhana considering 30% 'haircut' on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
03:30pArgentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.08% to Settle at $85.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.08% to Settle at $85.34 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 03:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost seven cents per barrel, or 0.08% to $85.34 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.02 or 3.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 33.32% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.91% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 3.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.58% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.01%

--Year-to-date it is up $7.56 or 9.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.77% 85.01 Delayed Quote.13.38%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.92% 724.5966 Real-time Quote.12.75%
WTI 0.56% 77.942 Delayed Quote.7.88%
All news about WTI
03:44pGhana considering 30% 'haircut' on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
03:30pArgentina government to send LNG bill to Congress in coming months
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.08% to Settle at $85.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pGhana considering 30% cut on foreign bonds, deputy minister says
RE
02:32pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar edges up as investors shun U.S. counterpart
RE
01:58pGhana plans to buy oil with gold instead of U.S. dollars
RE
01:32pIndia seeks to use global energy challenge as opportunity, says minister
RE
12:42pBrazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says
RE
12:23pBMO Asks If Some Bonds Rates Are Peaking in Canada
MT
12:10pLONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 subdued; sterling soars after dovish F..
AN
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish