Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.08% to Settle at $85.34 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost seven cents per barrel, or 0.08% to $85.34 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.02 or 3.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

--Down six of the past seven sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Off 33.32% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.91% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 3.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.32% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.58% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.01%

--Year-to-date it is up $7.56 or 9.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1514ET