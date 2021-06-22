Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $74.81 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery lost nine cents per barrel, or 0.12% to $74.81 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of $74.90 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up 99.71% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 75.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $74.90 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up 46.43% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.79% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.92%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.01 or 44.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

