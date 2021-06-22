Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $74.81 -- Data Talk

06/22/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery lost nine cents per barrel, or 0.12% to $74.81 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of $74.90 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up 99.71% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 75.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $74.90 hit Monday, June 21, 2021

--Up 46.43% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.79% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.92%

--Year-to-date it is up $23.01 or 44.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 1508ET

All news about WTI
03:27pICE CLOSING REVIEW  : More Increases for New Crop Canola
DJ
03:17pOil settles slightly lower as OPEC+ discusses raising production
RE
03:11pS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX  : Canada Markets Wrap
MT
03:09pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.12% to Settle at $74.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.14% to Settle at $2.1510 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 1.25% to Settle at $2.2243 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.81% to Settle at $73.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pShares tread water as investors await Powell testimony
RE
02:48pWall Street rises as Powell testifies, oil wavers
RE
02:46pUPDATE : WTI Crude oil Falls on Reports That OPEC+ is Considering Further Produc..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish