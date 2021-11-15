Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.15% to Settle at $82.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost 12 cents per barrel, or 0.15% to $82.05 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 82.00 cents or 0.99% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021

--Off 5.03% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 87.54% from its 52-week low of $43.75 hit Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

--Rose 87.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.03% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 60.60% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 43.83% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.76%

--Year-to-date it is up $30.25 or 58.40%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-21 1516ET