  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Summary 
Most relevant

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.15% to Settle at $91.41 -- Data Talk

02/10/2022 | 03:15pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 14 cents per barrel, or 0.15% to $91.41 today


--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.99% from its 52-week high of $93.27 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 50.37% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 49.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $93.27 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 15.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.42% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.63 or 17.52%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1514ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 91.43 Delayed Quote.17.81%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.75% 765.5158 Delayed Quote.16.65%
WTI 0.07% 90.101 Delayed Quote.19.18%
All news about WTI
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.15% to Settle at $91.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.08% to Settle at $2.8272 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.45% to Settle at $2.6654 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.25% to Settle at $89.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:42pAs nuclear talks resume, Iran's oil exports increase
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises as Russia Begins Military Exercises Near Ukraine, US Inventories Fa..
MT
02:36pMarch WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Up US$0.22; Settles at US$89.88 per Barrel
MT
01:39pU.s. crude oil futures turn negative…
RE
01:37pBrent crude oil futures turn negative…
RE
01:18pEni talking to investors on energy transition SPAC -sources
RE
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish