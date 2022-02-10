Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.15% to Settle at $91.41 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 14 cents per barrel, or 0.15% to $91.41 today

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.99% from its 52-week high of $93.27 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 50.37% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 49.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $93.27 hit Friday, Feb. 4, 2022

--Up 15.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.42% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.22%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.63 or 17.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

