Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.18% to Settle at $119.51 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery lost 21 cents per barrel, or 0.18% to $119.51 today

--Snaps a twelve session winning streak

--Off 6.62% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 83.35% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 67.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 51.32% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 18.19% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $41.73 or 53.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1509ET