Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.18% to Settle at $71.31 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost 13 cents per barrel, or 0.18% to $71.31 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 7.58% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 90.36% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 58.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.58% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 39.58% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.58%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.51 or 37.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1511ET