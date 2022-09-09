Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  03:59 2022-09-09 pm EDT
86.31 USD   +3.95%
04:04pExclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
RE
03:50pU.S. Treasury's Yellen stresses need for high-impact projects to rebuild Ukraine
RE
03:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound Friday after Brent Crude Again Tops $90 Per Barrel
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% This Week to Settle at $92.84 -- Data Talk

09/09/2022 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost 18 cents per barrel, or 0.19% to $92.84 this week


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $8.15 or 8.07% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $3.69 or 4.14%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.84 or 5.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 27.46% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.80% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 27.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.45% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.06 or 19.36%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.12% 92.36 Delayed Quote.12.57%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.84% 786.2818 Real-time Quote.14.16%
WTI 3.95% 86.312 Delayed Quote.10.12%
