Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% This Week to Settle at $92.84 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost 18 cents per barrel, or 0.19% to $92.84 this week

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $8.15 or 8.07% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up $3.69 or 4.14%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up $4.84 or 5.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 27.46% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.80% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 27.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.45% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is up $15.06 or 19.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1510ET