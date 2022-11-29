Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% to Settle at $83.03 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.19% to $83.03 today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $5.33 or 6.03% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 35.12% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.56% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.16% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.44%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.25 or 6.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1513ET