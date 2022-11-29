Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:08 2022-11-29 pm EST
78.50 USD   +2.60%
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% to Settle at $83.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.06% to Settle at $2.3321 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% to Settle at $3.2959 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% to Settle at $83.03 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost 16 cents per barrel, or 0.19% to $83.03 today


--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $5.33 or 6.03% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the seventh lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 35.12% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 20.56% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 35.12% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 5.13% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 43.16% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 12.44%

--Year-to-date it is up $5.25 or 6.75%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1513ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.45% 84.5 Delayed Quote.7.57%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.64% 718.554 Real-time Quote.7.62%
WTI 2.50% 78.503 Delayed Quote.1.56%
All news about WTI
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.19% to Settle at $83.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 0.06% to Settle at $2.3321 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% to Settle at $3.2959 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 1.24% to Settle at $78.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Near 55 Pts Inside the Last Hour of Tues..
MT
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Rises as China Looks to Ease Off its Zero-Covid; OPEC+ Goes Virtual
MT
02:35pJanuary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$0.96; Settles at US$78.20 per Barrel
MT
02:20pEU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week
RE
02:15pWall Street mixed as Apple dips and traders eye Powell speech
RE
02:14pSector Update: Energy Stocks Gaining in Afternoon Trade
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish