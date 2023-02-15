Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:38:13 2023-02-15 pm EST
78.58 USD   -0.50%
03:51pCommercial Crude Inventories Rise More Than Expected Last Week
MT
03:46pStrong Retail Sales Report Leaves Equities Searching for Direction
MT
03:36pIndustrial Production Unexpectedly Flat in January Amid Decline in Utilities Output
MT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.23% to Settle at $85.38 -- Data Talk

02/15/2023 | 03:15pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 20 cents per barrel, or 0.23% to $85.38 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.23 or 1.42% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Off 33.29% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.19% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 9.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.19% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.55% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 53.00 cents or 0.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1514ET

TrendsBearishBearishBearish