Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.28% to Settle at $85.14 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 24 cents per barrel, or 0.28% to $85.14 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.47 or 1.70% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 33.47% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.88% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 8.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.46% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.38% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.72% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 77.00 cents or 0.90%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

