WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:49:24 2023-02-16 pm EST
78.03 USD   -0.62%
03:52pProducer Prices Report, Fed Official Remarks Weigh On Equities
MT
03:47pUS Economic Calendar for Friday
MT
03:41pFrench union bosses take retirement-age protests to countryside as vote looms
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.28% to Settle at $85.14 -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 03:13pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 24 cents per barrel, or 0.28% to $85.14 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $1.47 or 1.70% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 33.47% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.88% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 8.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.46% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.38% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.72% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 77.00 cents or 0.90%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.67% 84.68 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.29% 721.703 Real-time Quote.-1.00%
WTI -0.65% 78.025 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
