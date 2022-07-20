Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.40% to Settle at $106.92 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Sept. delivery lost 43 cents per barrel, or 0.40% to $106.92 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 16.46% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.04% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 48.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.46% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.38% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.81% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.87%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.14 or 37.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1513ET