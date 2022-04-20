Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.42% to Settle at $106.80 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost 45 cents per barrel, or 0.42% to $106.80 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $6.36 or 5.62% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, April 7, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Off 16.55% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 64.03% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 63.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.55% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 35.22% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 26.89% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.03%

--Year-to-date it is up $29.02 or 37.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1509ET