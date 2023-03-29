Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.47% to Settle at $78.28 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost 37 cents per barrel, or 0.47% to $78.28 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 36.66% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 7.28% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 31.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.24% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 7.28% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 46.41% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.69%

--Year-to-date it is down $7.63 or 8.88%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1512ET