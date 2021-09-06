Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.54% to Settle at $72.22 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost 39 cents per barrel, or 0.54% to $72.22 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 81.00 cents or 1.11% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Off 6.40% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 92.79% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 71.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.40% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 41.36% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 50.56% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.42 or 39.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

