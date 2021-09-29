Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.57% to Settle at $78.64 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost 45 cents per barrel, or 0.57% to $78.64 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 89.00 cents or 1.12% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 1.12% from its 52-week high of $79.53 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up 109.93% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 92.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.12% from its 2021 settlement high of $79.53 hit Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up 53.92% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 46.17% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.74%

--Year-to-date it is up $26.84 or 51.81%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-21 1510ET