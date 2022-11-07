Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:13 2022-11-07 pm EST
91.95 USD   +1.43%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.66% to Settle at $97.92 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 03:13pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost 65 cents per barrel, or 0.66% to $97.92 today


--Off 23.49% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.18% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.14 or 25.89%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1512ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.30% 98.07 Delayed Quote.26.55%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.83% 831.9329 Real-time Quote.26.73%
WTI 1.41% 91.954 Delayed Quote.20.33%
All news about WTI
03:04pBrent crude futures fell 65 cents to settle at $97.92/bbl…
RE
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.99% to Settle at $2.6531 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 3.42% to Settle at $3.7811 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.89% to Settle at $91.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:56pHungary government could decide on new caps on food prices within days
RE
02:39pWTI Crude Oil Closes Lower as China Maintains its Zero-Covid Policy, Though a Falling D..
MT
02:35pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.82; Settles at US$91.79 per Barrel
MT
02:32pExxon Mobil, Partners Report Hydrocarbon Discovery on Angola Block 15
MT
02:01pSector Update: Energy Stocks Climbing Monday but Crude Oil Lower
MT
01:41pExxon Mobil to start gas reserve seismic surveys in Greece
RE
More news
