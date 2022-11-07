Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.66% to Settle at $97.92 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost 65 cents per barrel, or 0.66% to $97.92 today

--Off 23.49% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.18% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.49% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 23.98% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $20.14 or 25.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1512ET