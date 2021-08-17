Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.69% to Settle at $69.03 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost 48 cents per barrel, or 0.69% to $69.03 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down $2.41 or 3.37% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 18, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 12 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 10.54% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 84.28% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 51.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.54% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 35.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 52.75% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 9.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $17.23 or 33.26%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

