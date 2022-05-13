Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  05/13 03:29:58 pm EDT
108.62 USD   +2.67%
03:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:29pSoybeans Climb on Strength in Vegetable Oil -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:18pAnalysis-Big Oil gets investor reprieve as energy worries trump climate concerns
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.75% This Week to Settle at $111.55 -- Data Talk

05/13/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost 84 cents per barrel, or 0.75% to $111.55 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 22, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up $4.10 or 3.82%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 12.84% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.33% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 62.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.64% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.77 or 43.42%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1514ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.29% 110.421 Delayed Quote.37.57%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.55% 934.0436 Real-time Quote.36.27%
WTI 4.05% 108.611 Delayed Quote.40.27%
03:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:29pSoybeans Climb on Strength in Vegetable Oil -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:18pAnalysis-Big Oil gets investor reprieve as energy worries trump climate concerns
RE
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.75% This Week to Settle at $111.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.29% This Week to Settle at $3.9578 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.84% This Week to Settle at $3.9212 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.66% This Week to Settle at $110.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Rises as the European Union's Move to Ban Imports of Russian Oil Appears ..
MT
02:38pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$4.36; Settles at US$110.49 per Barrel
MT
02:17pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising With Broader Markets
MT
