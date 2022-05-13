Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.75% This Week to Settle at $111.55 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost 84 cents per barrel, or 0.75% to $111.55 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending April 22, 2022

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is up $4.10 or 3.82%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, May 6, 2022

--Off 12.84% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.33% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 62.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.84% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.64% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.02%

--Year-to-date it is up $33.77 or 43.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1514ET