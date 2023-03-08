Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.76% to Settle at $82.66 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost 63 cents per barrel, or 0.76% to $82.66 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $3.52 or 4.08% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

--Off 33.11% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 8.62% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 25.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.27% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.19% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.41% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.47%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.25 or 3.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1508ET