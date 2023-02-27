Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.85% to Settle at $82.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 71 cents per barrel, or 0.85% to $82.45 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 35.58% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.92% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.56% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.46 or 4.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1508ET