WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:41:30 2023-02-27 pm EST
75.65 USD   -1.24%
03:43pICE Grain/Oilseed Review: Canola Mostly Higher, Mixed Trade in Comparable Markets
DJ
03:36pSector Update: Energy Stocks Moderate Gains as Crude Oil Trims Losses
MT
03:29pCanada's Imperial reducing contractor workforce at Kearl oil sands project
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.85% to Settle at $82.45 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 03:09pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost 71 cents per barrel, or 0.85% to $82.45 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 sessions

--Off 35.58% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 18.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.51% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.92% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.56% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is down $3.46 or 4.03%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1508ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.34% 81.91 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.98% 697.9582 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
WTI -1.21% 75.648 Delayed Quote.-4.98%
