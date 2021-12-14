Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.93% to Settle at $73.70 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost 69 cents per barrel, or 0.93% to $73.70 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.45 or 1.93% over the last two sessions

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Off 14.70% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 47.16% from its 52-week low of $50.08 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 45.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.70% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 44.26% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 49.55% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 4.44%

--Year-to-date it is up $21.90 or 42.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-21 1515ET