WTI
Delayed  -  03:05 2022-09-29 pm EDT
81.53 USD   -0.22%
03:14pWheat Falls Ahead of USDA Stocks Report - Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:10pCanada's Enbridge buys U.S. green power firm Tri Global
RE
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.93% to Settle at $88.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.93% to Settle at $88.49 -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost 83 cents per barrel, or 0.93% to $88.49 today


--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 30.86% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.49% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.42% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.71 or 13.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1509ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.25% 88.72 Delayed Quote.9.98%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.01% 741.7881 Real-time Quote.13.20%
WTI -0.29% 81.533 Delayed Quote.8.46%
