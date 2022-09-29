Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.93% to Settle at $88.49 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost 83 cents per barrel, or 0.93% to $88.49 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 30.86% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 28.49% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 12.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.86% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.04% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 39.42% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 8.29%

--Year-to-date it is up $10.71 or 13.77%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1509ET