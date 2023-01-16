Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.96% to Settle at $84.46 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost 82 cents per barrel, or 0.96% to $84.46 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 34.01% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.99% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 2.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2023 settlement high of $85.28 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 8.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.45 or 1.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1510ET