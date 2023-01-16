Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  02:29:58 2023-01-16 pm EST
79.09 USD   -0.80%
03:13pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ steadies, bond yields fall after 'downbeat' BoC survey
RE
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.96% to Settle at $84.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pDavos 2023: What you need to know about the WEF on Monday
RE
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.96% to Settle at $84.46 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 03:11pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost 82 cents per barrel, or 0.96% to $84.46 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Off 34.01% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 10.99% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 2.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.96% from its 2023 settlement high of $85.28 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 8.50% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 42.18% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.69%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.45 or 1.69%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.20% 84.11 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.65% 728.086 Real-time Quote.-0.42%
WTI -0.80% 79.087 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
