Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.08% to Settle at $80.87 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost 88 cents per barrel, or 1.08% to $80.87 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $1.12 or 1.37% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 6.40% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 47.71% from its 52-week low of $54.75 hit Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

--Rose 45.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.37% from its 2022 settlement high of $81.99 hit Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Up 2.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 44.64% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.97%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.09 or 3.97%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1512ET