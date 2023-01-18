Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.09% to Settle at $84.98 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost 94 cents per barrel, or 1.09% to $84.98 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 33.60% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 11.67% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 3.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.09% from its 2023 settlement high of $85.92 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 9.17% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.83% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 93.00 cents or 1.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

