WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:07:56 2023-01-27 pm EST
79.55 USD   -1.90%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.11% This Week to Settle at $86.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:12pBMO Nudging Up Its Full Year Estimate For 2023 U.S. GDP Growth, "Meeting the Short-hand Definition of Recession"
MT
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.15% This Week to Settle at $2.5886 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.11% This Week to Settle at $86.66 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 03:17pm EST
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for March delivery lost 97 cents per barrel, or 1.11% to $86.66 this week


--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 6, 2023

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 81.00 cents or 0.93%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 32.29% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.88% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 3.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.73% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 11.33% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 40.68% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.00 cents or 0.87%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1516ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.48% 86.1 Delayed Quote.0.27%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.26% 733.4476 Real-time Quote.1.59%
WTI -1.85% 79.546 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
