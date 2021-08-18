Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.16% to Settle at $68.23 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost 80 cents per barrel, or 1.16% to $68.23 today

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down $3.21 or 4.49% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, March 18, 2021 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down 10 of the past 13 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, May 21, 2021

--Off 11.57% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 82.14% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 50.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.57% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 33.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 53.29% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.61%

--Year-to-date it is up $16.43 or 31.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1508ET