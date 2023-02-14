Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.19% to Settle at $85.58 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost $1.03 per barrel, or 1.19% to $85.58 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 33.13% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 12.46% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 8.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.96% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.94% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 41.42% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 1.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 33.00 cents or 0.38%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-23 1515ET