Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.21% to Settle at $83.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for April delivery lost $1.02 per barrel, or 1.21% to $83.05 today

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Off 35.11% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 9.13% from its 52-week low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Down 14.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.83% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 6.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $77.84 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 43.15% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 1.70%

--Year-to-date it is down $2.86 or 3.33%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1509ET