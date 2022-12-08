Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.32% to Settle at $76.15 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost $1.02 per barrel, or 1.32% to $76.15 today

--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, when the market fell for seven straight sessions

--Down 15 of the past 17 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 24, 2021

--Off 40.50% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.47% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 2.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 40.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 47.87% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.86%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.63 or 2.10%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1517ET