Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.41% to Settle at $84.61 -- Data Talk

10/21/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.21 per barrel, or 1.41% to $84.61 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.41% from its 52-week high of $85.82 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 125.87% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 99.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $85.82 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 65.61% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.08% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.76%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.81 or 63.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1510ET

All news about WTI
03:38pICE CLOSING REVIEW : The Inevitable End to Canola Rally Strikes
DJ
03:27pSoybeans Drop as Traders Shift Focus -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:11pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.41% to Settle at $84.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.13% to Settle at $2.4801 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.67% to Settle at $2.5491 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.10% to Settle at $82.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pWTI Crude Oil Falls on a Forecast for a Mild Winter in Much of the United States
MT
02:37pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG : Closure of Operations in Romania
DJ
02:35pDecember WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.92; Settles at US$82.50 per Barrel
MT
02:15pCalifornia seeks major limits on new oil drilling near communities
RE
More news
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish