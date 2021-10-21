Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.41% to Settle at $84.61 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.21 per barrel, or 1.41% to $84.61 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.41% from its 52-week high of $85.82 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 125.87% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 99.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.41% from its 2021 settlement high of $85.82 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 65.61% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.08% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.76%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.81 or 63.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-21 1510ET