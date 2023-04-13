Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $1.24 per barrel, or 1.42% to $86.09 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 30.34% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 22.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 17.98% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.07% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.00 cents or 0.21%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-23 1500ET