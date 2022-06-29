Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.46% to Settle at $116.26 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.72 per barrel, or 1.46% to $116.26 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 78.37% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 54.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.16% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 47.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.41% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.36%

--Year-to-date it is up $38.48 or 49.47%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

