Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.50% to Settle at $90.62 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost $1.38 per barrel, or 1.50% to $90.62 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Off 29.19% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 31.58% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.19% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 14.74% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.97% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.08%

--Year-to-date it is up $12.84 or 16.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-22 1515ET