Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.51% to Settle at $110.05 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Aug. delivery lost $1.69 per barrel, or 1.51% to $110.05 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $4.60 or 4.01% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, June 20, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Off 14.01% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 68.84% from its 52-week low of $65.18 hit Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Rose 45.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.01% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 24.66% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.41%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.27 or 41.49%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1517ET