Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.55% to Settle at $94.67 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Jan. delivery lost $1.49 per barrel, or 1.55% to $94.67 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Off 26.03% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 37.46% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.03% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 19.87% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 35.19% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $16.89 or 21.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1511ET