Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.60% This Week to Settle at $91.35 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost $1.49 per barrel, or 1.60% to $91.35 this week

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $9.64 or 9.55% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 19, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 51.00 cents or 0.56%

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 28.62% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.64% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.47% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.57 or 17.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

