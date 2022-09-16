Advanced search
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.60% This Week to Settle at $91.35 -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Nov. delivery lost $1.49 per barrel, or 1.60% to $91.35 this week


--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down $9.64 or 9.55% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 19, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 51.00 cents or 0.56%

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 28.62% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 32.64% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 21.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 15.66% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.47% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 5.33%

--Year-to-date it is up $13.57 or 17.45%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1512ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 91.39 Delayed Quote.21.29%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.49% 766.3839 Real-time Quote.15.21%
WTI 0.65% 85.216 Delayed Quote.12.28%
All news about WTI
03:45pICE REVIEW : Canola Higher After Choppy Start
DJ
03:40pRosneft says it is ready to discuss new rosneft deutschland’s co…
RE
03:37pCanadian dollar hits near 2-year low, TSX falls as sentiment sours
RE
03:37pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.60% This Week to Settle at $91.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 0.72% This Week to Settle at $2.4157 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 11.35% This Week to Settle at $3.1725 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.94% This Week to Settle at $85.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:48pLula campaign mulls new mining royalties in Brazil, spooking industry
RE
02:47pWTI Crude Oil Closes Slightly Higher Ahead of Coming Rate Hikes from the Fed
MT
