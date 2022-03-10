Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.63% to Settle at $109.33 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $1.81 per barrel, or 1.63% to $109.33 today

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $18.65 or 14.57% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Wednesday, April 22, 2020

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, March 1, 2022

--Off 14.57% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 79.85% from its 52-week low of $60.79 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 57.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 38.43% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 25.16% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.26%

--Year-to-date it is up $31.55 or 40.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-10-22 1514ET