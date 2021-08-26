Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.63% to Settle at $71.07 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $1.18 per barrel, or 1.63% to $71.07 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 89.72% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 57.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.89% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 39.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.27 or 37.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1513ET

All news about WTI
03:23pDJ INDUSTRIAL : US Dollar Firms Thursday on Hawkish Speak Ahead of PCE Prices, P..
MT
03:14pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.63% to Settle at $71.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:09pUS ECONOMICS : Powell Speech in Jackson Hole, Consumer Spending Top Friday's Sla..
MT
03:07pSlow well re-connection curbs optimism over Mexico oil output recovery -sourc..
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 1.97% to Settle at $2.2554 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 1.65% to Settle at $2.0832 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.38% to Settle at $67.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:49pU.s. producer murphy oil moving to evacuate non-essential personnel from gulf..
RE
02:46pUPDATE : WTI Crude Oil Falls on Worries the Surging Delta Variant will cut Deman..
MT
02:40pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$0.94; Settles at US$67.42 per Bar..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral