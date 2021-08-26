Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.63% to Settle at $71.07 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $1.18 per barrel, or 1.63% to $71.07 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 89.72% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 57.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.89% from its 2021 settlement high of $77.16 hit Monday, July 5, 2021

--Up 39.11% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 51.35% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 6.89%

--Year-to-date it is up $19.27 or 37.20%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1513ET