Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:06 2022-12-15 pm EST
76.10 USD   -1.48%
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.80% to Settle at $81.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as hawkish ECB spooks investors
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.20% to Settle at $3.2834 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.80% to Settle at $81.21 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 03:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost $1.49 per barrel, or 1.80% to $81.21 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 36.54% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.55% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 8.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 44.41% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.43 or 4.41%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1506ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.85% 81.25 Delayed Quote.6.25%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.70% 692.2561 Real-time Quote.6.39%
WTI -1.49% 76.098 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
All news about WTI
03:07pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.80% to Settle at $81.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slides as hawkish ECB spooks investors
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 0.20% to Settle at $3.2834 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 3.46% to Settle at $2.1668 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:59pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 1.51% to Settle at $76.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:38pWTI Crude Oil Falls as TC Energy Restarts Part of the Keystone Pipeline
MT
02:35pFebruary WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$1.17; Settles at US$76.11 per Barrel
MT
02:30pSector Update: Energy Stocks Dropping Thursday Afternoon
MT
01:48pIndustrial Production Posts Surprise Drop in November on Mining, Manufacturing Declines
MT
01:33pWilton Resources Plans Private Placement Financing
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish