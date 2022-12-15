Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.80% to Settle at $81.21 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Feb. delivery lost $1.49 per barrel, or 1.80% to $81.21 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Off 36.54% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 13.55% from its 52-week low of $71.52 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 8.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 6.71% from its 2022 settlement low of $76.10 hit Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 44.41% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.94%

--Year-to-date it is up $3.43 or 4.41%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1506ET