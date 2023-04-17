Front Month ICE Brent Crude for June delivery lost $1.55 per barrel, or 1.80% to $84.76 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 31.41% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Up 16.16% from its 52-week low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Down 25.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 16.16% from its 2023 settlement low of $72.97 hit Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 41.98% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 6.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.15 or 1.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1508ET