Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.95% to Settle at $92.45 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.84 per barrel, or 1.95% to $92.45 today

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $5.47 or 5.59% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 27.76% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.24% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.76% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.67 or 18.86%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

