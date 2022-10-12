Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  03:24 2022-10-12 pm EDT
87.24 USD   -1.61%
03:33pExxon signs with top ammonia maker as its first client for decarbonization business
RE
03:33pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:16pFrance's Macron urges oil firms, unions to strike deal or face requisitions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 1.95% to Settle at $92.45 -- Data Talk

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.84 per barrel, or 1.95% to $92.45 today


--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down $5.47 or 5.59% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 27.76% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 34.24% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.76% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 17.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.71% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.10%

--Year-to-date it is up $14.67 or 18.86%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.26% 92.51 Delayed Quote.22.97%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.14% 776.3243 Real-time Quote.22.26%
WTI -1.60% 87.238 Delayed Quote.17.63%
