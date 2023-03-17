Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 11.85% This Week to Settle at $72.97 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for May delivery lost $9.81 per barrel, or 11.85% to $72.97 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage decline since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down $12.86 or 14.98% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net decline since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending April 24, 2020

--Today it is down $1.73 or 2.32%

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Off 40.95% from its 52-week high of $123.58 hit Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Down 32.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.26% from its 2023 settlement high of $88.19 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Off 50.05% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 13.02%

--Year-to-date it is down $12.94 or 15.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

03-17-23 1515ET