Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  03:24 2022-08-31 pm EDT
89.08 USD   -3.28%
03:38pICE REVIEW : Erasing Yesterday's Canola Increases
DJ
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 12.29% This Month to Settle at $96.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 31
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 12.29% This Month to Settle at $96.49 -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $13.52 per barrel, or 12.29% to $96.49 this month


--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down for three consecutive months

--Down $26.35 or 21.45% over the last three months

--Largest three month net decline since April 2020

--Largest three month percentage decline since May 2020

--Today it is down $2.82 or 2.84%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $8.60 or 8.18% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 24.61% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.10% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 34.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.95% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $18.71 or 24.06%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1511ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.56% 95.08 Delayed Quote.34.60%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.75% 809.7882 Real-time Quote.25.79%
WTI -3.26% 89.085 Delayed Quote.22.16%
All news about WTI
03:38pICE REVIEW : Erasing Yesterday's Canola Increases
DJ
03:12pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 12.29% This Month to Settle at $96.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:10pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 31
MT
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 25.29% This Month to Settle at $2.6059 -- Data Tal..
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.50% This Month to Settle at $3.7154 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 9.20% This Month to Settle at $89.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:44pWTI Crude Oil Falls Again on Recession Worries and Rising Inventories
MT
02:36pOctober WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$2.09; Settles at US$89.55 per Barrel
MT
02:29pOPEC+ sees tighter market in 2022, risks to oil demand growth
RE
02:21pCorn dips but still poised for monthly gain; soy lower, wheat up
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral