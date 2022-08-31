Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 12.29% This Month to Settle at $96.49 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Oct. delivery lost $13.52 per barrel, or 12.29% to $96.49 this month

--Largest one month net and percentage decline since Nov. 2021

--Down for three consecutive months

--Down $26.35 or 21.45% over the last three months

--Largest three month net decline since April 2020

--Largest three month percentage decline since May 2020

--Today it is down $2.82 or 2.84%

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down $8.60 or 8.18% over the last two sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Off 24.61% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 40.10% from its 52-week low of $68.87 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 34.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.61% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 22.17% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.95% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $18.71 or 24.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

