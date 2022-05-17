Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  05/17 03:22:09 pm EDT
112.52 USD   -1.39%
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.02% to Settle at $111.93 -- Data Talk

05/17/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for July delivery lost $2.31 per barrel, or 2.02% to $111.93 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 12.54% from its 52-week high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.91% from its 52-week low of $65.11 hit Thursday, May 20, 2021

--Rose 62.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.54% from its 2022 settlement high of $127.98 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.72% from its 2022 settlement low of $78.98 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.38% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 2.37%

--Year-to-date it is up $34.15 or 43.91%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1516ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.10% 111.85 Delayed Quote.44.71%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -2.02% 934.8947 Real-time Quote.44.14%
WTI -3.71% 112.495 Delayed Quote.47.74%
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish