Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.11% to Settle at $84.58 -- Data Talk

Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.82 per barrel, or 2.11% to $84.58 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 2.11% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 125.79% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 116.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 65.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.72%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.78 or 63.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1526ET