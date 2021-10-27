Log in
Front Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.11% to Settle at $84.58 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
Front Month ICE Brent Crude for Dec. delivery lost $1.82 per barrel, or 2.11% to $84.58 today

--Largest one day dollar decline since Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Snaps a three session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 2.11% from its 52-week high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 125.79% from its 52-week low of $37.46 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 116.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.11% from its 2021 settlement high of $86.40 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 65.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $51.09 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.10% from its record high of $146.08 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.72%

--Year-to-date it is up $32.78 or 63.28%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1526ET

All news about WTI
03:55pUS Stocks Mixed Ahead of the Close as Oil Price Drop Drives Most Sectors Lower; Nasdaq ..
MT
03:46pEnergy Stocks Fall Hard After WTI Crude Oil Sheds Over 2% Amid Bearish Rise In Supplies
MT
03:43pCorn Higher as Ethanol Production Hits 3-Year High -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:27pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 2.11% to Settle at $84.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:15pExxon Raises Dividend to 88 Cents
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Fell 2.67% to Settle at $2.4497 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 2.43% to Settle at $2.5148 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 2.35% to Settle at $82.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Oct. 27
MT
02:53pWTI Crude Oil Slumps 2.4% as U.S. Inventories Rise More Than Expected, Iran Talks to Re..
MT
More news
